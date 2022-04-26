WE MET MILINGO FOR NEGOTIATIONS- ATTORNEY GENERAL
LUSAKA-26th April 2022
The Attorney General of the Republic of Zambia has admitted that his team met former KCM Liquidator, Milingo Lungu.
In a sworn affidavit in opposition filed in Court, Attorney General, Mulilo Dimus Kabesha confirmed that he met former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator.
He said this was however, in matters relating to the civil case for purpses of the resignation as Provisional Liquidator of KCM.
“The Office of the Solicitor General did amicably engage the Petioner (Milingo Lungu) for purposes of the Petitioner relinquishing his position as Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines PLC (In Liquidation).”
“That the negotiations were premised on the civil matter on the affecting the Konkola Copper Mines PLC (in Liquidation) operations following the serious criminal allegations against that Petitioner and to avert the imminent catastrophe of the mine flooding and workers going for months-on-end without their salaries following the suspension of the Petitioner as Provisional Liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines PLC(in Liquidation) by the 4th Respondent sometimes on 9th March, 2022 as disposed.”
