We Moving From Bad To Worse Because Of Fuelo – Maiko Zulu

WE MOVING FROM BAD TO WORSE BECAUSE OF FUELO – ZULU

GOOD Governance Activist, Maiko Zulu, has stated that the monthly Fuel Pump Price Reviews by the Energy Regulation Board-ERB is making it difficult for business and citizens to properly plan their expenditure and income.

Zulu tells Byta FM Zambia News in an interview that with fuel being the backbone of the economy, any upward adjustment is making the cost of living go from bad to worse especially for ordinary citizens.

He believes that the instability in fuel prices is being caused by the removal of subsides instigated by the International Monetary Fund-IMF Debt Restructuring Program.

Zulu suggests that government needs to be strategic by creating fuel reserves to help regulate fuel pump prices in the long-run.

He has since urged the Hakainde Hichilema led administration to be aware of the political impact of its decisions as they are causing discontent amongst citizens.

Zulu further says citizens should also come to terms that not every political promise can be fulfilled by politicians, hence should always strive to dig themselves out of the caves.

ERB has announced an average increase of K3 for all petroleum products with the exception of Kerosene for September, 2023.

A litre of Petrol will now cost K29.42 from K25.57, while Low Sulphur Diesel has been pegged at K26.88 from K23.36, with Jet A-1 now at K26.42 from K22.56.

Announcing the adjustments Thursday afternoon, ERB Board Chairperson, Reynolds Bowa, attributed the increase to price rises on the international market.

Bowa however noted that ERB has suspended price reviews of Kerosene and will remain at K20.44 per litre.

