AMB. Emmanuel MWAMBA writes…

President Hakainde Hichilema holds press conference and expresses concern at the occurrences of the Gold Scam and raises question especially around the crime scene that occurred at the airport.

He said;

● You can’t commit crimes while fighting corruption. You cannot fight crimes by committing more crimes.

● Crime doesn’t pay. It will haunt you for life

● who allowed the illegal activities at the airport? Who allowed people to wear yellow jackets? Who allowed the other plane to tax and join the foreign plane?

● Whether you a member of law enforcement Enforcement agencies or member of government, if you participated in this crime, you are on your own, we follow the Rule of Law.

● Do not distract Law Enforcement Agencies with wild chase, let’s focus on the crime and those involved.

● It’s not our duty to know who is landing. Or what they are carrying?

● We should not allow the airport to be used for criminality.

●Zambia is not a safe haven for crimes.

My comments; I am glad that the President has recognised the scale of this international crime and his willingness to allow Law Enforcement Agencies, especially the DEC, to pursue the crime than focus on personalities.

Let us see those that facilitated for the crime to take place at a secure and highly guarded security infrastructure to be pursued.

By the way, the KKIA has state-of-the-art CCTV that will show who came in, where the planes were parked, who walked on the tarmac to the plane and the entire occurrence of the transaction.

And since the plane arrived on Sunday, 13th August at 18;15, and the crime occurred the following day on Monday, who received the nine visitors? Did they have VISAS? Did they sleep on the plane? Or someone took them to the hotel? Who facilitated this entire crime?