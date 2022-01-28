WE MUST STOP THESE DEATHS – DR NEVERS MUMBA

Today the 27th of January 2021, the nation has woken up yet to another devastating fatal accident between Maamba and Lusaka which has claimed sixteen lives and left many seriously injured.

We wish to send our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the United Church of Zambia on their loss. This is heart breaking to say the least.

This disaster comes against the background of multiplied road traffic accidents across the country.

While it is generally believed that no one can avoid death, I wish to argue that there are safer countries around the world where people live longer because of strict traffic rules.

As a people, we must resolve to drastically reduce the number of traffic accidents. We must totally eradicate corruption from the traffic police. We must put in place binding laws that insist on vehicle roadworthiness. We must have the stiffest punishment for drunken driving, over speeding, and driving without a license, to state a few.

It’s not always God calling us home when we die in accidents. It’s our inability to protect ourselves from accidents. We hate order, discipline and accountability.

The government must start by retraining the entire police traffic section and enhance the role of RATSA. We must strengthen the laws on corruption by law enforcement agencies to the levels of voluntary murder. For every hundred Kwacha bribe the policeman gets, it equates to a possible loss of a human life. Zambia, we can do this. We can save ourselves from ourselves.

This is unacceptable.