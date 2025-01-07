We must watch whats happening to ZESCO, the case of Kiyona Energy Limited- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

We must watch whats happening to ZESCO, the case of Kiyona Energy Limited,



ZESCO has incorporated a subsidiary called KIYONA Energy Ltd to drive solar power and other alternative energy generation endeavors.





ZESCO’s director Transmission – Justine Loongo, who is ZESCO Acting Managing Director has been listed as a shareholder of the newly registered ZESCO subsidiary.



This is verified by Patents and Companies Registration Agency documents.





Under normal circumstances, the Minister of Finance should hold shares on behalf of the government for government and state-owned entities.





There was a similar debate when the ZAMBIA National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi registered a comoany and was listed as one of the shareholders of Eagles Holding Limited.



Kiyona Energy operstipns attracted controversy when Alister Kandyanta, from the renewable unit, was appointed to lead the project as he has no experience or expertise to run a renewable energy company as his expertise is in medical health and related areas.