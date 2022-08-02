We need a leader in PF, otherwise we’ll soon become irrelevant – Yamfwa
PF member Yamfwa Mukanga says the former ruling party will soon become irrelevant is the Central Committee does not move fast to organise the general conference so that a new president can be elected.
And Mukanga says PF members are willing to go to the convention with their own money if the party has failed to mobilise resources.
PF national chairperson Davies Chama recently said the party was st ….
Credit: News Diggers
Thank you my brother for your concern but to be honest with you, pf became irrelevant a long time ago. You have given too much time to the acting leaders and have done a lot damage to the party. Very soon there will no pf to even talk about.
Too late! You are already irrelevant.