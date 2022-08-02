We need a leader in PF, otherwise we’ll soon become irrelevant – Yamfwa

PF member Yamfwa Mukanga says the former ruling party will soon become irrelevant is the Central Committee does not move fast to organise the general conference so that a new president can be elected.

And Mukanga says PF members are willing to go to the convention with their own money if the party has failed to mobilise resources.

PF national chairperson Davies Chama recently said the party was st ….

Credit: News Diggers