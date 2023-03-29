We need debt relief: Hichilema concerned that talks have dragged on

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says for a young democracy such as Zambia, Government has to deliver economic benefits to its people so that they do not start questioning the model and even envying autocratic rule.

The President is concerned that while there was initial progress made in restructuring Zambia’s debt and returning the country to the path of stability early in his Presidency, talks have since dragged on.

In an opinion piece published yesterday by Bloomberg ahead of the Summit on Democracy, the President says although International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that the impasse on Zambia’s debt poses a threat to the economy, he can argue that it is also a threat to the country’s democracy.

“The resulting delays are putting pressure on the local currency, prices are once again creeping up, and much-needed international investment is blocked.

-Zambia Dailly mail