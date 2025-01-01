We need strong opposition in 2025, organise yourselves, Government tells political parties



THE UPND Government has called on other political parties to organise themselves this year as it needs strong opposition.





Speaking at a press briefing in Choma yesterday, Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa stated that political parties needed to strengthen their structures and hold democratic conventions in 2025 ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mweetwa stated that there is also a need for the opposition parties to offer checks and balances to the government if they are serious about forming government one day.



He said the majority of current opposition political parties are one man and one woman parties with no direction.





“We are calling upon all political parties particularly, in the opposition to hold conventions in 2025, ahead of the 2026 general elections. Government is concerned that a number of political leaders in this country who are leaders of political parties have never been elected by any of the mandated organ of their political party publicly,” he said.





He added that government wishes opposition parties, including PF and Tonse Alliance success in their efforts to re-organise,





“We need a strong opposition to offer checks and balances. These other political parties are just one woman, one man parties so it’s difficult to even address them. We want to remind leaders of political parties that when you speak on behalf of citizens, you must have a mandate -you have no mandate. Use 2025 to get a democratic mandate to speak on behalf of the people,” added Mweetwa.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 1, 2044