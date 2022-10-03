WE NEED TO BE CAREFUL WITH HH- Chanda Nonde

WE NEED TO BE CAREFUL WITH HH

By Chanda Nonde

“Colleagues we must be very careful with HH he doesn’t mean well for Zambia at all listen to KBFs confession about how HH tried to collapse all political parties into a one party state , it was an agenda and it still is from what is happening.

Look at how DP for Kalaba has been destroyed by Levy Ngoma as Kalaba has always said , ” Ba boss will not be happy if we allow Kalaba to continue ” HH stands for no good to date that recording is not anywhere near investigations.

Look at what HH is doing to the DPP KBF told us how HH negotiated with her and offered her to given position of a judge then has turned and started as usual being heartless towards an innocent woman very innocent.

HH thinks he should not have people criticise him look at innocent Chilufya Tayali whatever he says Tayali has never insulted HH he just uses bold language like Christ did and was crucified and killed . HH doesn’t want anyone talking he is the worst leader in this country and genuine Zambians must stand together and remove this man in 2026.

Look at what he is doing in Kwacha and Kabushi without shame he keeps talking about the two publicly with dislike for no reason at all the concurt ruled and HH is as usual doing the exact everything

The back stops at him like he said it himself Lungu put me behind bars 15 times .

I wake and I keep being sad at the level of injustice in our country.”