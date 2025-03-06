‘We need to be ready if the US is no longer by our side’

Macron says France, along with Ukraine and other European countries have prepared a “solid and durable plan for peace” and that once peace is agreed European peacekeepers can be deployed to secure it.

He adds he went to the United States two weeks ago to defend this.

“I want to believe the US will stay at our side, but we must be ready if that is not the case,” Macron says.

Peace in Ukraine must be brought on quickly, he says, before adding that whether it is the case or not, European countries must be ready to face the Russian threat.