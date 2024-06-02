We need to correct ourselves – ANC

The ANC’s secretary says his party’s election results shows that they need to “correct themselves” after losing their parliamentary majority for the first time.

Fikile Mbalula says the ANC needs to work on the things they were “warned about by society”.

This could be a reference to the anger over corruption, crime and high unemployment in the country.

“It’s no longer a pipe dream that the ANC can be cut below 50% – it has happened,” he says.

He adds that the ANC’s task now was to deal with an “almost sinking ship”.

“The results have shown us if we don’t strengthen the renewal and many other things we need to do as a party – we will be gone.”