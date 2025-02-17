We need to cut wasteful spending to fund health sector after USAID freeze – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called for a crackdown on wasteful expenditure to redirect resources towards critical sectors like health, following the suspension of USAID funding to Africa.





Speaking after a high level meeting with UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Hichilema stated that the aid freeze had a devastating impact on Zambia and Africa at large.





The Head of State acknowledged that the meeting with Byanyima could not have come at a crucial time.



He said it was high time the country and other African countries took charge of their own future.





“The impact and disruption caused by the withdrawal of funding from USAID cannot be overstated,” said President Hichilema.





The President stressed that Africa must reduce excessive and non essential spending to ensure funds are channeled into life saving sectors such as health, agriculture and education.





The USAID funding cut has sent shockwaves across Africa, threatening key health programmes that rely heavily on donor support.



In Zambia, USAID has been instrumental in HIV/AIDS prevention, malaria control and maternal healthcare initiatives…https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19zsPnNf7M/?mibextid=oFDknk



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 17, 2025