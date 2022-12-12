We need to degazette some forests to accommodate increasing population – Lands Minister Elijah Muchima

We need to degazette some forests to accommodate increasing population – govt

LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima says there is a need to de-gazette some of Zambia’s forests in order to accommodate the increasing population.

Muchima, however, says no one will be allowed to settle on the remaining extent of Forest 27 that was not tempered with.

Debating the Motion of Supply for his Ministry, Friday, Muchima accused the previous administration of being greedy, saying they were de-gazetting forests for their own personal use. “De-gazettion is a normal process. But of course, it has qualifying reasons.

The population, and also to preserve the forests for the future, you have [to] be a bit mean. Zambia’s population is growing. We are almost 20 million and there is need to de-gazette some