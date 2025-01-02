We need to expand that category of official funeral beneficiaries to include people from the academia, sports, arts and music – Dickson Jere

Official Funeral

By Dickson Jere



Mr Wesley Chibambo aka Dandy Crazy has died at age 47. He touched many souls in Zambia. He made us dance to his music. He made us laugh with his lingua. He was simply a guy you cannot afford to hate. Ever jovial…he brought us together as a nation using music and art.





When such a guy passes on, he needs to be honoured and appreciated by the nation. We cannot continue to only recognise politicians for official funerals. We need to expand that category of official funeral beneficiaries to include people from the academia, sports, arts and music.





Simply, we should honour people who have made a mark in our country regardless of the field. Politicians should not be the only ones.





I, therefore, think Mr Wesley Chibambo deserves an Official Funeral. We need to mourn him as our hero in music. I hope the powers that be, may exercise that discretion, and grant him that national honour.





RIP King Dandy…



NB.I have said Official Funeral and not State Funeral. The latter has a written policy which stipulate the persons entitled and all. But official funerals can be granted to anyone by discretion. Atleast the State can take over the expenses for the funeral and assist in the burial arrangements.