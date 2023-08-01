WE NEED TO LOOK FOR NEW PLAYERS – BRUCE MWAPE.

Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape has said that some of the players he took to the World Cup need to be replaced by a new set of players after they failed to withstand the quality of the opposition the team faced at its debut World Cup.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Mwape believed that the first two losses the team recorded at the tournament can be attributed to some players’ mistakes and their inability to play at the highest level of women’s football.

“I hope next time we come here, we will come with a different approach,” Mwape said. “Going into the second tournament, we are looking at the structure of our team, and the mistakes that were made by a few individuals can help us identify and look for other players who can manage the pressure that we went through, especially in the first two games.”

Zambia suffered back-to-back 5-0 defeats in the opening two games against Japan and Spain before recovering to win their final group match against Costa Rica, which was a formality as both teams were already out of the competition after losing their two respective opening matches.

“Some of the players showed that they could not withstand the pressure from teams like Spain and Japan,” Mwape said. “I am sure that by the time we come back to the World Cup, we should come with a polished team and a different approach.”

Zambia finished third in Group C with 3 points, behind Spain with 6, and Japan with 9. Costa Rica finished last with 0 points.