WE NEVER CASTIGATED PRIESTS WHO CRITICIZED US – PF

PF vice-president Given Lubinda says the PF did not refer to Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu as a son of Lucifer when he spoke against them while they were still in office.

And Lubinda has called upon all Zambians to defend and protect the Church, saying it is merely playing its prophetic role of fighting for social justice.

In a statement yesterday, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda referred to Lusaka Catholic Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda as “the Lucifer of Zambia who wants to take advantage of citizens by promoting the PF who gassed citizens, promoted bloodshed, divided the country, subjected citizens to terrorism, stole public funds, closed media houses, among other evils.”

(News Diggers)