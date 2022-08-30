WE POLITICIANS ARE DULL AND WE DONT LEARN.

Some one once told me that a fool is one who doesn’t learn from the mistakes of another.It looks like we politicians are just that “fools” who don’t learn from the mistakes that others before us made.

The MMD used to mock people with a slogan they named “NGOLACHULA LOBE” which is a response they gave to anyone who conplained or said anything that did not sit well with them.It meant literally that if you are suffering thats your problem and not government’s problem.

During the PF reign we used to say ALEBWELELAPO .Meaning whatever you say or do our president will get back into statehouse.

The UPND are now here with “FIMBA UPOKE “,this is what our friends are telling anyone who says anything against them or makes any complaint, they simply are responding saying Fimba upoke meaning burst open with frustration or simply meaning just deal with it.

All these are cheecky responses that a normal person esp in leadership should never use in responding to anyone who has an issue.

The truth is leadership is not easy and no one leader will ever be perfect because even Jesus christ was blamed for many things.

The only lesson we learn is when the people we are leading have issues with our leadership we have to meet them halfway and not mock them with useless responses like the above three responses.

Leadership is a huge undertaking and political leadership is a thankless Job i guess all we have to do is to learn to pay attention to our misgivings and perhaps learn more on how to deal with people’s frustrations because some are genuine while others are malicious.

Anyways I’m learning quite alot on this journey.My prayer is that God makes me nearly perfect because being perfect is too much.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA