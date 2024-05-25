“WE PRAY FOR THE SAFETY OF HON. JJ BANDA,”- LAMECK  MANGANI

“WE PRAY FOR THE SAFETY OF HON. JJ BANDA,”- MANGANI

Sat. May 25/ Smart Eagles

Former Home Affairs Minister Hon. Lameck Mangani has called on all well-meaning Zambian’s to pray for missing Petauke Lawmaker Hon. JJ Banda .

Hon. JJ Banda was reported missing in the early hours of today after the vehicle he was driving was found abandoned along twin palm road at around 04:20 hours this morning in mysterious circumstances.

Hon. Mangani said Zambia is at a terrible crossroads with politics that have never been witnessed in the nation before .

He said the constant intimidation of political opponents has reached an all-time high. He said that since the days of UNIP, Zambia has undergone electoral processes, and citizens have been allowed to participate freely without fear or favour , until now .

” What has happened to JJ Banda is a calculated move politically, and it’s very unfortunate,” he said

