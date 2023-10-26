WE PROVIDED SECURITY FOR MILE SAMPA’S EVENT BECAUSE IT WAS INDOORS – IG

WE PROVIDED SECURITY FOR MILE’S EVENT BECAUSE IT WAS INDOORS – IG

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba says his officers approved and provided security for Miles Sampa’s PF extra ordinary conference because it was an indoor event.

On Tuesday, embattled PF Matero constituency member of parliament Sampa held an extra-ordinary PF conference which was heavily guarded by police who sealed off the area.

Due to this, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba and other PF officials accused State House of sponsoring Sampa’s election…

Newsdiggers