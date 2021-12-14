WE READY TO DIE FOR JOEL MALANJI – KITWE WOMEN

Patriotic Front (PF) women in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency have opposed the recent arrest of former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji over corruption allegations.



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) last Tuesday arrested Mr. Malanji ,the Kwacha Member of Parliament, together with former Secretary to Treasury Dr. Fredson Yamba in Lusaka.

A group of women from Kwacha Constituency’s Bulangililo and Ipusukilo Wards has been visiting media institutions to issue statements in support of Mr. Malanji.



“The UPND Government should focus on delivering on its many promises. We feel the arrest of Honourable Malanji is political and amounts to persecution,” said Josephine Nakamba from Ipusukilo Ward.



“This man they are harassing has helped us a lot. He pays fees for poor pupils and feeds people. Honourable Malanji should be left alone,” said Peggy Mwanza from Bulangililo Ward.



Mr. Malanji is in the first count jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba on charges of willful failure to comply with the law when they transferred over K154.2 million to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the law on supplementary expenditure as provided by article 203 of the Zambian constitution.



On the other charges Mr. Malanji is accused of possession of various properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime among them a helicopter which he purchased at 1.4 Million Dollars.