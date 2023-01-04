We received over 200,000 applications for 5,000 defence jobs – Lufuma

DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma has disclosed that over 200,000 applications were received for the 5,000 military personnel jobs.

Lufuma has urged members of the public to remain patient saying names of successful candidates will be released by March or before that.

Last year, Lufuma said the Zambia Army would take up a big chunk of the 5,000 military personnel jobs, followed by Zambia National Service, with ZAF having the smallest number.

And in an interview, recently, Lufuma described the response to the recruitment exercise as overwhelming. “For the recruitment, unfortunately, we only have space for 5,000 but we are hoping that each and every year we will be recruiting, instead of the once-in-a-blue-moon recruitment.”-News Diggers