WE RECEIVED REPORTS THAT KASANDA WHILST ARMED STOLE US$5M FROM EGYPTIAN – STATE

THE State says the police received reports from informers that businessman Shadreck Kasanda, robbed Egyptian National Micheal Adel Michel Botros of his US$5 million whilst armed with a pistol at KKIA in gold transactions.

In this matter Kasanda has filed a writ of habeas corpus in the Lusaka High Court over his continued detention on a charge of aggravated robbery without being arraigned before court after the stipulated 48 hours.

Kasanda who has sued the Attorney General in the Lusaka High is seeking order that the police be compelled to arraign him before court, so that he can be tried for his criminal case or free him if at all it has no evidence.

In an affidavit in opposition to an application for leave to issue a writ of habeas corpus subjiciendum, Arnold Kawangu a deputy inspector in the Zambia Police Service under the Airport’s Division Unit said Kasanda’s docket was sent the National Prosecution’s Authority for scrutiny and cause listing.

“A report was received on August 30, 2023 alleging that on August 13, 2023 between 18:00hrs and 22:00 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the applicant acting together with other persons unknown whilst armed with a pistol did steal US$5 million from Adel Botros an Egyptian national and threatened to use actual violence,” Kawangu said.

“On Sept 8, 2023, Kasanda was detained under warn and caution and he was informed that the DEC and ZP were making enquries into the allegation of aggravated robbery.”

The officer stated that after preliminary investigations were conducted, Kasanda was arrested and charged with the offence of aggravated robbery on February 26,2024 .

“The offence that the applicant is charged with is non- bailable,” emphasized the State.

