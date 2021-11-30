WE REMAIN COMMITTED IN HELPINH BALLY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION-EYA president

By: IP

Everngelical Youth Alliance-EYA president Reverend Moses Lungu has vowed to work with President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration in the fight against corruption.



Rev Lungu says it is not a secret that many young people are suffering today not because of their making but says partly is due to the resources which have been robbed from them through corruption.



He says to demonstrate this ,his organization has take it upon itself by petitioning various government instutions which includes State House advising the President to quickly act on the alleged corrut elements in the mining sector.



Rev Lungu has charged that so far is happy to hear the continued proclamatiom from the head of state pointing to the fight against corruption stating that Mr. Hichilema being a long time opposition leader and now republican President he will deliver the needed change as demanded by the youths.



He has therefore called on well meaning Zambians to join hands in the crusade.

