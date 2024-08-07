We shall consult Zambians in 2026 over presidential term extension – Mposha



MIKE Mposha, the Green Economy and Environment Minister has disclosed that government shall in 2026 undertake to consult Zambians on the possibility to elongate the presidential term to seven years from the current five year limit.



And Mr Mposha has said he is not among the corrupt Cabinet Ministers that are being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC).



Mr Mposha said the government would in 2026 consult the people of Zambia on extending the presidential term depending on their performance.



And Mr. Mposha says he is not a corrupt man and that he has never been aware of any of the Cabinet Ministers being investigated for corruption claiming that most of the Ministers were in fact genuine about serving Zambians.- Daily nation