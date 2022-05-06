WE SHALL FIGHT – M’MEMBE … over our dead bodies will USA set military base on this soil

Over our dead bodies will the United States set their military base in this land, says Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe.

Addressing a media briefing this morning, Dr M’membe wondered when the United States of America got interested in protecting Zambia’s sovereignty, saying Zambians must not forget history that this was the same country which sided with those who perpetrated colonialism and apartheid and supported racist minority rule in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Angola among other countries.

Dr M’membe wondered where the US was when the country was being bombed in Chikumbi by the racist I an Smith regime in the former Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, saying they killed all the progressive leaders on the continent for simply defending African sovereignty, such as Patrice Lumumba in Congo, Kwame Nkhruma in Ghana, Thomas Sankara in Burkina Faso, Amil Kabral, and that not very long ago the world witnessed the barbaric murder of Muammar Gadaffi in Libya.

He said the same country working with its partners has sponsored coups, and today they are coming in the name of defending our security, saying the main threat to Zambia’s security was them.

"Have they come to protect us from themselves?" Dr M'membe asked, saying all this was being done for Minerals because today Zambia and the DRC own 70 percent of the cobalt mineral which was strategic for 21st century technologies.