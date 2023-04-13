 We shall import mealie meal from south Africa then export it to DRC under police escort

GOVT HALTS MAIZE AND MEALIE MEAL EXPORTS

By Balewa Zyuulu (Phoenix FM Zambia)

Government acknowledged the current food deficit in the country and has since stopped any export of maize and mealie meal.

At a joint media briefing in Lusaka today, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the defence and security wings have been directed to intensify patrols on the Copperbelt and Northern circuit where smuggling of mealie meal is rampant and anti-smuggling teams have been formed in all affected districts.

Mr Lufuma says the Zambia National Service –ZNS-and Zambia Correctional Service have also been directed to deliver more mealie meal to the Copperbelt, northern circuit and other needy areas in order to stabilize the prices.

Meanwhile, Mr Lufuma has clarified that the intended import of mealie meal from South Africa will not service the local market but will be exported direct to the Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC-under security escort.

At the same briefing, And Home affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu revealed that he has received reports that farmers near border areas have sold their unharvested maize fields to foreigners.

PHOENIX NEWS