WE SHALL NOT ALLOW A DISORGANIZED POLITICAL GROUPING TO DESTABILIZE NATIONAL PEACE – SAYS IMENDA AS RALLIES SUPPORT FOR SEVERIAN LUNGU IN PETAUKE CENTRAL



February 4th, 2025



PETAUKE – United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, has called on the people of Petauke Central Constituency to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s transformative policies by voting for the UPND candidate, Severian Lungu, in the February 6th 2025 parliamentary by-election.





Speaking to recently defected Patriotic Front (PF) structures, Mr. Imenda urged them to contribute positively to the growth of the party and play an active role in mobilization efforts as he emphasized the need for massive support and voter mobilization for Mr. Lungu.



The UPND Secretary General highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainable development through policies such as free education and the employment of thousands of civil servants.





He underscored the importance of the decentralization policy through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which he said is transforming rural communities by fostering grassroots development.



Mr. Imenda also challenged the defectors to strengthen the party’s structures and ensure that more people align with President Hichilema’s progressive leadership as he reaffirmed the President’s dedication to equal resource distribution.



“The President has set the bar high by ensuring that every corner of this country benefits from government resources,” said the UPND Chief Executive Officer as he condemned recent tribal remarks by opposition Tonse Alliance member Raphael Nakaciinda.





And Patriotic Front Chadiza Member of Parliament, Jonathan Daka, pledged his unwavering support for the UPND candidate, citing President Hichilema’s inclusive and compassionate leadership.



“President Hichilema is a merciful, kind, and accommodating leader because he welcomes everyone regardless of their background,” said Mr. Daka.



He added that he is ready to support President Hichilema’s government because of the visible developmental projects in his constituency.





“I have never seen a government that is this committed to delivering for the people, and I believe UPND is the right party to drive Zambia forward,” he said.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM