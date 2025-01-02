We shall not let injustice slid without placing it on record – Celestine Mambula Mukandila

HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING WITH GRACE IN 2025



By Celestine Mambula Mukandila



This is exactly how we have entered 2025. We are hitting the ground running.



We shall not let injustice slid without placing it on record.



We shall not let the rule of law be broken by this Regime without placing it on record that it’s happening.



We shall not keep quiet on Constitutional abrogations.



We shall confront our oppressors with proportional inertia.





We shall side with the people and not those who happen to wild power originating from people.



We shall not sell our principles for material wealth and we shall maintain our integrity.





We are out on a 5 day retreat and I pray that we shall retain more resolved with a more focused attitude.



With the Grace of God, we shall overcome!