We shall not let injustice slid without placing it on record – Celestine Mambula Mukandila

HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING WITH GRACE IN 2025
By Celestine Mambula Mukandila
This is exactly how we have entered 2025. We are hitting the ground running.
We shall not let injustice slid without placing it on record.
We shall not let the rule of law be broken by this Regime without placing it on record that it’s happening.
We shall not keep quiet on Constitutional abrogations.
We shall confront our oppressors with proportional inertia.
We shall side with the people and not those who happen to wild power originating from people.
We shall not sell our principles for material wealth and we shall maintain our integrity.
We are out on a 5 day retreat and I pray that we shall retain more resolved with a more focused attitude.
With the Grace of God, we shall overcome!
Iwe you have a case round your neck in Kawambwa. What kind of lawyer breaks the law and still wants to jump up and down.
You have not even swallowed the food in your mouth you want to put more food.
What kind of glutton are you? From Mopani to Kawambwa and now this.Waffling seems to be your trade Celestine?