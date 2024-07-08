We Shall Reach Out To Edgar Lungu For Dialogue- Hichilema

WE SHALL REACH OUT TO ECL FOR DIALOGUE- HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has told a Church gathering that his government will reach out to his predecessor Edgar Lungu for dialogue.

Addressing a Church gathering today at the celebrations marking 125 years of the Reformed Church in Zambia, held at the Lusaka Showgrounds and responding to calls by the Church for the political parties to dialogue for the seek of peace in the country, President Hichilema said he had listened to the call.

President Hichilema promised the Church that his government would do his part to reach out to all the political players including Lungu.

He said his administration would want a peaceful and united Zambia. He said there should be no serious leader of his sort who would wish to see a country in turmoil.

But Lungu says posing for pictures with Hichilema would be playing to the gallery as he is full of hypocrisy. He says Hichilema does not mean what he says in public.

Lungu says what is important is honestiness and truthfness saying his meeting with Hichilema short of this amounts to nothing.

The former President was speaking in an exclusive interview with the US based Voice of America recently.