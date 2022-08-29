WE SHOULD BE ASHAMED FOR VOTING FOR NO CHANGE – KAMBWILI

Chishimba Kambwili says Zambians should be ashamed of themselves that there is no change that happens in the country even when they vote for change.

Kambwili told Daily Revelation that the blocking of his fellow PF members, Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji, from filing in their nominations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was a sad day for democracy, saying the country does not seem to be heading anywhere.

He said every government that comes in seems to be flowing through the same sewer of abusing state institutions that are supposed to be building democracy in the country, saying he confirmed the involvement of an ‘invisible hand’ the moment the commission issued the statement less that 24-hours before nomination that the duo would not be allowed to file in.

He also said his suspicion started the moment GEARS Director McDonald Chipenzi u-turned on his initial statement when he said the the two were eligible, only to change later on that they were not, saying his experience in politics had taught him that every ruling party always had “surrogates”, and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-should-be-ashamed-for-voting-for-no-change-kambwili/