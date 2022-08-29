WE SHOULD BE ASHAMED FOR VOTING FOR NO CHANGE – KAMBWILI
Chishimba Kambwili says Zambians should be ashamed of themselves that there is no change that happens in the country even when they vote for change.
Kambwili told Daily Revelation that the blocking of his fellow PF members, Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji, from filing in their nominations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was a sad day for democracy, saying the country does not seem to be heading anywhere.
He said every government that comes in seems to be flowing through the same sewer of abusing state institutions that are supposed to be building democracy in the country, saying he confirmed the involvement of an ‘invisible hand’ the moment the commission issued the statement less that 24-hours before nomination that the duo would not be allowed to file in.
He also said his suspicion started the moment GEARS Director McDonald Chipenzi u-turned on his initial statement when he said the the two were eligible, only to change later on that they were not, saying his experience in politics had taught him that every ruling party always had “surrogates”, and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-should-be-ashamed-for-voting-for-no-change-kambwili/
By defying logic and common sense you have further dug a hole which will swallow you politically.
How can you call yourself a leader who aspires to lead the entire nation but willing to abuse the constitution just to favor a click of offenders who have been found guilty by a high court of the law. Why do you open you mouth a feel sorrow for those who commit crimes and neglate, the innocent Zambians. That’s why you are not fit to lead this great nation you only think about your club and not about what matters to the nation.
This is a great eye opener reading who you really are. A hater of the citizens and our much loved and protected constitution, but a lover of those charged with criminal offense by our competent high court Judge.
This is really disheartening. But we expected it knowing your flip flopping tendencies.
Kambwili is a criminal and he will support criminality. We voted for change and we are seeing the change. Just run away and join your wife in the U K you might come back more civilised in your reckoning.
IN SCHOOL THEY TAUGHT US THAT YOU CAN ONLY SUMMARISE A STORY INTELIGENTLY AFTER YOU HAVE UNDERSTOOD ITS CONTENT ( TETI USUPAWILE FYE UKWABULA UKUSOMA ILYASHI LYONSE), SO FIRST UNDERSTAND THE LAW AND THEN SUMMARISE, THAT IS HOW INTELIGENT PEOPLE OPERATE.
So according to Kambwili, it’s democracy if the people he supports are allowed to go against the law. What kind of thinking is this? To start with, PF made the very law which has has come back to bite them but it seems they want the law to be put aside just to please them.
It nice that yiou are no where near that change. The likes of you only see change when vindoning illegalities