WE SHOULD NOT ALLOW GOVERNMENT TO IMPOSE CENSORSHIP



Musa Mwenye, SC writes:



Zambia is a democracy and we must not get tired of reminding ourselves of this.



Although I, myself, have been subjected to online malice, I would caution against over regulation of social media in a manner that stifles genuine criticism and valid social commentary.



We Zambians love our freedoms. We even jest and joke about everything, even about our suffering and difficulties and this is an important avenue for us to deal with our social and economic difficulties.



Over censorship in this regard, has the unintended but undesired effect of driving dissent underground. This is never a good thing for those of us in leadership because we are often left with only the deceiving voices of those who agree with us.



Traditionally, long before social media, our kings and chiefs would know the suffering of the masses through sometimes offensive songs and drums of the people. People vented their frustrations that way, and it kept our societies peaceful and stable.



As we discuss this issue and remind ourselves of being responsible in our social media posts, we must always remember that the answer to misinformation is actually more information.