WE SHOULD NOT ALLOW GOVERNMENT TO IMPOSE CENSORSHIP
Musa Mwenye, SC writes:
Zambia is a democracy and we must not get tired of reminding ourselves of this.
Although I, myself, have been subjected to online malice, I would caution against over regulation of social media in a manner that stifles genuine criticism and valid social commentary.
We Zambians love our freedoms. We even jest and joke about everything, even about our suffering and difficulties and this is an important avenue for us to deal with our social and economic difficulties.
Over censorship in this regard, has the unintended but undesired effect of driving dissent underground. This is never a good thing for those of us in leadership because we are often left with only the deceiving voices of those who agree with us.
Traditionally, long before social media, our kings and chiefs would know the suffering of the masses through sometimes offensive songs and drums of the people. People vented their frustrations that way, and it kept our societies peaceful and stable.
As we discuss this issue and remind ourselves of being responsible in our social media posts, we must always remember that the answer to misinformation is actually more information.
The government should also not allow people practicing online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online.
I think the main issue here is not to stop all who issue their opinions in a manner which adheres to lawful requirements.
The decree seeks to deal with those who issue unfounded, malicious and contemptuous utterances meant distroy the image of those unjustly targeted.
I believe that’s why you sued a certain MP for maligning your image. Let’s be forth right in our public discourse. Don’t have double standards. This contradicts your actions of sueing a social blogger who assassinated your character and you went all out for his neck. How is it now you want others to suffer the same embarrassing character assassination.