WE SHOULD STOP BLAMING PF AND START WORKING NOW – NKOMBO

Local government minister Hon Gary Nkombo said time is moving fast and 2026 is around the corner its time we start working not blaming the PF everyday.

Mr Nkombo admitted that so far we have done nothing to show the people of Zambian in 2026 for them to put us back in office again. Mr Nkombo was commenting on John Sangwa’s allegations that so far UPND has done nothing since forming government..