We shouldn’t allow democracy to be taken away by UPND- Michael Kaingu

Former Community Development & Social warfare Minister Hon. Michael Kaingu writes



We shouldn’t allow democracy to be taken away but UPND



Musa Mwenye SC, offers an important reminder about the core values of democracy in Africa —a system that flourishes through open communication and transparency. As the President of Emeritus Parliamentarians in Africa for Democratic Governance, I strongly support his caution against over-regulating social media in ways that could stifle genuine criticism and social commentary.



In any democracy, there are often those who act as gatekeepers, shielding leaders from the voices of the majority. This unnecessary protection can create a dangerous disconnect between leaders and the people they are meant to serve. It leads to a situation where leaders are surrounded only by agreeable voices, leaving them out of touch with the real issues on the ground. This undermines the very essence of democratic governance, which relies on the free exchange of ideas, including those that are critical or dissenting.



Mwenye SC, draws a parallel between social media today and the traditional methods of communication, such as songs and drums, that were used by our ancestors to convey their frustrations to their leaders. This tradition is still alive in places like Mwandi, where I come from. The youth continue to use Sipelu songs to express their anger and frustrations. These songs are not just cultural artifacts; they are vital tools for maintaining social stability by ensuring that grievances are heard and acknowledged.



When we over-censor platforms like social media, we risk driving this dissent underground, where it can grow unchecked and lead to greater instability. Instead, as Mwenye rightly points out, the solution to misinformation is not to silence voices but to provide more accurate information. Democracy is sustained by the willingness of its leaders to listen to all voices, not just those that agree with them. By embracing open dialogue, we uphold the freedoms that define us as a democratic nation—freedoms that allow us to speak, to criticize, and even to express our frustrations in the face of adversity.