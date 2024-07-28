WE SUCCESSFULLY ATTENDED THE MUTOMBOKO CEREMONY- UPND

WE SUCCESSFULLY ATTENDED THE MUTOMBOKO CEREMONY



(PRESS RELEASE: 28th July, 2024)



MWANSABOMBWE – wish to categorically refute the narrative being peddled on social media platforms that UPND Ministers led by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo angrily left the Mutomboko ceremony yesterday after Mwata Kazembe refused them to deliver their key note speech.



The truth is that Mwata Kazembe invited Mwata Yamvo from the Democratic Republic of Congo as Guest of Honor while the Government team led by Mr Nkombo only went there as invited guests just like any other.



The Government and UPND teams were therefore not on the program to make key note speeches but merely as guests of the Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda Speaking people of Mwansabombwe.



The public should take note that Hon Nkombo and his delegation remained at the arena and witnessed the entire ceremony including the gift presentation to the host chief after being called upon and were the first to do so.



Having had an equally important undertaking later in the evening with the Kulamba fundraiser in Lusaka coupled with the time bound nature of flights to Mansa airport that has no runway lights we where advised by ZAF that beyond a certain time the plane couldn’t take off from Mansa so needed to leave at that time.



After seeing them off, Permanent Secretary for Luapula province, Mighty Mumba went back together with PJOC/DJOC members & DCs up to the end of the programme.



Therefore, there was no anger and emotion about our departure as allegedly reported on various social media platforms.



ISSUED BY

CHARLES KAISALA UPND NMC MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN FOR ENERGY