WE UNDERSTAND OUR OBLIGATION TO THE YOUTH – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



March 14, 2025



LUSAKA – GOVERNMENT has introduced a youth financing model where 20 percent of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loan empowerment component dedicated to young people and will be managed in collaboration with financial institutions.



President Hichilema said the new model follows concerns over the poor management of the facility under the CDF.



The Head of State was speaking when he officiated at the 2025 Youth Indaba in Lusaka this morning.



President Hichilema said this will enhance efficiency, saying the mechanism will also improve beneficiary selection and loan repayment to ensure more young people benefit from the model.





“Twenty percent loans have been shifted to the youths under the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise. The youths must work with SME’s and CDF committees to Excel in there small business,” he said.



And President Hichilema said a special window will be created and diverted to some lending institutions like Zanaco with low interest rates for youths to get loans with a prolonged paying period.





The President also called on the youth to take up farming saying that farming is not a dirty job.



President Hichilema also advised the youth to make use of their time by engaging in productive activities and encouraged them to unite, embrace hard work and wished them well.



And responding to various concerns by the youth, President Hichilema said all the concerns raised such as the inclusion of youths in parliament and in decision-making positions will be taken to parliament for amendment for the constitution.





He also said several youths received scholarship to go abroad for studies while the number for youths to access loans, skills, grants was increased through this year 2025 national Budget.



(C) THE FALCON