WE VISITED EMMANUEL JAY BANDA SAYS THABO KAWANA

…as the two Permanent Secretaries condemn incarcerated Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda for unlawful recording

By Correspondent

INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana together with Home Affairs and Internal Security counterpart Dickson Matembo have confirmed visiting incarcerated Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda in hospital but deny forcing him to dennounce his abduction.

Kawana and Matambo have also condemned the distribution of the audio recording of the conversation they had with him which is making rounds on social media.

The duo have since disclosed that they are suing Banda for recording the conversation without their consent.

Kawana has confirmed visiting Banda at the hospital upon invitation from Banda and his uncle Chief Mumbi of Petauke in Eastern Province.

He explained that the visit was made in good faith and regretted that the other party seemed to have other intentions.

Kawana revealed that Banda proposed to disclose the truth regarding his alleged abduction in exchange for an MoU to be signed with his lawyers and for all his charges to be dropped and that the proposal was rejected by the two Permanent Secretaries.

And Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent secretary Dickson Matembo has tasked the media and the general public to question details of Banda’s alleged abduction, which he said do not correlate.

Matembo added that it was unfortunate that some citizens including Banda’s lawyers made false statements on the matter, which have a legal implication on the Member of Parliament and are causing alarm in the country.

Banda has been under police custody since he May 26th, 2024, and sources close to the matter say government will not allow the detained lawmaker to implicate State House officials.