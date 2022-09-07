PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WE WELCOME THE CONCOURT RULING AND WILL MEET THEM HEAD ON

As UPND North Western Province youth chairperson I want to state that we welcome the ruling by the CONCOURT this afternoon over Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji in their eligibility Case.

We want to state that as UPND in the North Western Province youth wing will respect the law as it has always been but we would like to express some serious concerns in regards with how some law enforcement agencies have failed the people of Zambia as far as Justice is concern.

In this country we lost NDC member Mr Kasongo during the Roan Bye election but upto now the culprit is walking his head up and the investigative wing have no shame to update the country.

As that is not enough, we have an issue of stolen vehicle in Kitwe under the ministry of community during the previous regime and officers at Kitwe police station are aware about the case and the culprit but upto now nothing is seen to be happening.

But surprisingly so, our UPND Luapula Youth Chairperson Mr Kalembwe was quick to be convicted when real criminals are walking their heads up.

We want to call upon the Head of state that some of the people are not doing you good and the earlier the better.

You must note that the alleged criminals are now being energized through this circus being observed currently. Never underestimate a team of criminals who still have stolen resources.

UPND North Western Province youth chairperson

Bruce Kanema