WE WERE CLOSE, LUNGU MOURNS PASTOR CHILUBA



Fellow Citizens.



Let us join the family of Pastor Victoria Chiluba in celebrating the life of her dear husband and friend, Pastor Moses Chiluba, who has left us after an illness.





Pastor Moses Chiluba breathed life into the Healing Ministries Church which he founded and ran diligently alongside his television station, CAMNET.





My wife Esther and I have been close friends of the Chiluba family and directly feel robbed and betrayed by the death of our beloved brother.





Let us offer our thoughts and prayers to Pastor Victoria Chiluba and the CAMNET TV family during this trying time.



God bless the family.



ECL.