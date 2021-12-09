We were credible enough to get IMF deal, we just didn’t want Zambians to suffer – Mwila

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the former ruling party was credible enough to get the IMF deal but didn’t want Zambians to suffer because of the conditions attached to the programme.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that the PF failed to get the IMF deal in seven years but his government managed to do it in two months, Mwila said it was not a deal worth celebrate.

Credit: News Diggers