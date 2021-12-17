THE NINE Members of Parliament that have been excused from attending parliament proceedings by the Speaker of the National Assembly following the nullification of their seats by the High court say they decided to discontinue their case for judicial review which they filed in the high court due to various reasons.
In a statement signed by Mutotwe Kafwaya for and on behalf of other applicants, the Members of Parliament clarified that they discontinued the case because it was not given the urgency it deserved, especially with the few days remaining before parliament adjourns.
The PF MPs also explained that when the matter came up on 10th December, 2021, the lawyers from the Attorney General applied for an adjournment, saying they were not ready dispite their lawyers objecting that the matter was urgent.
They added that after the hearing on Monday 13th December, 2021,the judges adjourned the case to the 15th of December 2021, stating that the ruling may be ready even before the stated date.
“We hoped that the application would be heard and the ruling given as the matter was extremely urgent,” they explained.
They further stated that on the 15th of December, 2021 when they arrived at the High Court for a ruling they were informed that the Attorney General had filed a case for contempt of court against Raphael Nakacinda, and as a result the ruling would not be given until further notice.
They added that Mr Nakacinda was not part of the case, but dispite that, the court considered it urgent to hear the Attorney General, instead of giving the ruling.
The nine MPs further they are still consulting their lawyers on the available options.
“All we seek for in this matter is justice and the rule of law,” they said.
Earlier this week, the PF MP’s discontinued their case for judicial review that they had filed in the High Court after the Speaker of the National Assembly excused them from attending parliament following the nullification of their seats.
Well maybe the MP must advise their followers and colleagues to desist from making alarming statements on the cases that are before the courts. It is simple as that, it was important to first clarify that the judges were not compromised otherwise continuing with the case would have put a lot of doubts in the minds of the MPs involved and their supporters. The affected MPs want justice but at the same time they are allowing their supporter and colleagues to interfere, it will be difficult until they behave themselves and respect the judiciary. You want justice from the same arm you consider corrupt, how ironic!
Uwawa tabula kabepesho. This is New Down. The Court didnt give you a stay on for you to be participating debates in parliament. We all thought Nelly was wrong but she being a good lawyer and a careful Judge so it fit that the High did not give them a stay on.
She is a good Judge who reads between lines than the noise makers. Please dont smoke the smoke without knowing the source of heat is coming from.
Ba pf just remember that you are no longer in power to dictate to the courts as you did during your reign. You want people to jump for you? It is no longer jungle law.