THE NINE Members of Parliament that have been excused from attending parliament proceedings by the Speaker of the National Assembly following the nullification of their seats by the High court say they decided to discontinue their case for judicial review which they filed in the high court due to various reasons.

In a statement signed by Mutotwe Kafwaya for and on behalf of other applicants, the Members of Parliament clarified that they discontinued the case because it was not given the urgency it deserved, especially with the few days remaining before parliament adjourns.

The PF MPs also explained that when the matter came up on 10th December, 2021, the lawyers from the Attorney General applied for an adjournment, saying they were not ready dispite their lawyers objecting that the matter was urgent.

They added that after the hearing on Monday 13th December, 2021,the judges adjourned the case to the 15th of December 2021, stating that the ruling may be ready even before the stated date.

“We hoped that the application would be heard and the ruling given as the matter was extremely urgent,” they explained.

They further stated that on the 15th of December, 2021 when they arrived at the High Court for a ruling they were informed that the Attorney General had filed a case for contempt of court against Raphael Nakacinda, and as a result the ruling would not be given until further notice.

They added that Mr Nakacinda was not part of the case, but dispite that, the court considered it urgent to hear the Attorney General, instead of giving the ruling.

The nine MPs further they are still consulting their lawyers on the available options.

“All we seek for in this matter is justice and the rule of law,” they said.

Earlier this week, the PF MP’s discontinued their case for judicial review that they had filed in the High Court after the Speaker of the National Assembly excused them from attending parliament following the nullification of their seats.