WE WERE PROMISED THINGS WOULD IMPROVE AFTER DEBT RESTRUCTURING- Fred M’membe

WE WERE PROMISED THINGS WOULD IMPROVE AFTER DEBT RESTRUCTURING

As we predicted, the true economy is emerging after all the debt restructuring hype.

The Kwacha has again gone beyond K19/$, fuel and commodity prices are going up, including mealie meal, which will rise even further after recent fuel price increases. Inflation has hit double digits at 10.3 percent. The conclusion of the mines takeover is postponed again, and crime and pilferage are going up.

We were promised that things would improve after reaching the conclusion of debt restructuring. The IMF has released the US$188 million, but things are getting worse. Can the economic managers please give us a clear direction?

Also, poultry farmers are busy advertising the sale of secondhand poultry cages, an indication that production is scaling down as they exit the sector due to extremely high feed prices.

The only hope we have is the possibility that God will save us after the Israel pilgrimage!

Fred M’membe