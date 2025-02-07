WE WILL ANNOUNCE PETAUKE RESULTS ONCE DONE- ECZ

WE WILL ANNOUNCE RESULTS ONCE DONE



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says they will announce the results of the recent held Petauke By Elections once all the procedures are done.



In an interview, today, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Ms Luhanga says the commission has to follow procedures before announcing the results.





“ECZ has procedures. The results will be announced once we conclude… I have told you, there are procedures that are followed for every elections. I am sure you know,” she said.





Stakeholders have wondered why it took ECZ supersonic speed to announce the Pambashe by elections results and failing to do so in Petauke.





As of now, the Tonse Alliance under the New Congress Party (NCP) is leading the Petauke polls with a wide margin as they have polled over 13000 votes with the UPND trailing with 10000 votes.