WE WILL BE BUYING 100 AMBULANCES- MASEBO

Health Minister SYLVIA MASEBO says bids for the procurement of one hundred ambulances will be conducted in October and November 2022.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ms. MASEBO said the vehicles will be allocated to districts in dire need for the ambulances.

And Ms. MASEBO said Luwingu District hospital did not report or record deaths of four pregnant women from referrals.

She said this in response to Lubansenshi Member of Parliament KABWE CHEWE who wanted to know whether Government is aware that, in the last one month, four pregnant women have died after being referred to Luwingu District Hospital due to lack of transport to ferry them to the hospital.

The Minister said the death recorded at the District hospital was on September 12 and from Chikoi clinic owing to unsafe abortion.

Ms. MASEBO said Luwingu District hospital currently has two functional land cruisers and an ambulance.

She further said the District has 11 motor bike ambulances used to pick patients from the area and managed by the community.