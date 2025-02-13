We will catch those with huge amounts of money during money exchange – BoZ



THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has warned that it will not take money laundering lightly during the exchange of notes as it introduces new notes this March.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, BoZ Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya stated that the Central Bank was working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that culprits are brought to book.



“Word is out that, we will be very very alert. Even the banks, the financial institutions that will be doing these exchanges will be very very alert. So if you know someone who keeps things under the mattress tell them that, that it will become museum material.”



“Who is coming to exchange money? You suddenly come with a huge amount of money, where was it? Those are pertinent questions to ask. We may see crispy notes coming. Why were you keeping them? Those kinds of questions just to make sure that we are rooting out some money laundering activities,” explained Dr Kalyalya.



The Governor further stated that the Bank and law enforcement authorities will not spare people being used as conduits who may have taken money out of the country.



“Because, it’s possible that some people out of the country are using this money. There is a number which will be able to track which note came, so if you are coming with a note which is not reflecting what we want, we will find out where you got it.”



Meanwhile, Dr Kalyalya addressed issues to do with teller machines, adding that the machines are all calibrated so that they are able to read notes.



“On the cost of the printing we will share it. You were very angry that the notes are bad, now that we have given you new ones, you are asking how much we spent.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 13, 2025