PF should show proof of compliance to prevent de-registration- Home Affairs PS

PF should show proof of compliance to prevent de-registration – Akafumba



By Nakaonga Nakaonga

HOME Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba says the Patriotic Front has been given enough time to put its house in order to prevent de-registration, and should therefore not blame anyone if it goes to sleep.



And Akafumba has challenged the PF to show proof that it has fulfilled conditions to prevent its de-registration.

Last month, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda …

» Read full story @ Diggers.news