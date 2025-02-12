WE WILL GO TO KAVU, KIVU, THREATENS M23



M23 rebels who have operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern region on Tuesday threatened to advance toward Bukavu, the capital city of the nation’s South Kivu province.



The rebels cited a “dangerously deteriorating situation,” amid renewed skirmishes on the frontline between M23 and DRC’s army.



Military and local sources who spoke with Reuters said heavy shelling was reported along the frontline on Tuesday morning.



Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for a rebel alliance that includes M23, took to social media site X, to announce that “the situation in Bukavu is deteriorating dangerously.”



“Our compatriots are continually being killed and pillaged,” Kanyuka said.



“If these crimes persist, we will take our responsibilities to eradicate the threat at its source and protect our people,” Kanyuka said.



Fighting continued in DRC, despite ceasefire resolutions by African leaders who attended the first of its kind joint summit in Tanzania by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).



The EAC and SADC called for an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in DRC. The regional blocs also said there should be “engagement in dialogue with non-state parties, including M23 rebels,” according to a statement released by Kenya’s foreign ministry.



Source: Reuters . Some information was sourced by VOA Africa.