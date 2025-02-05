WE WILL HAVE AT LEAST 12 HOURS POWER SUPPLY – ENERGY MINISTER CHIKOTE

WE WILL HAVE AT LEAST 12 HOURS POWER SUPPLY – MINISTER CHIKOTE



MINISTER of Energy Makozo Chikote says due to substantial rains around the country and several investments in alternative energy sources, Government expects power supply to move from seven to at least 12 hours daily during the course of this year.





During an appearance on Diamond Live programme on Diamond TV on Monday night, Mr Chikote said the good rains which have been received in most parts of the country have given many people a ray of hope where hydro-power generation is concerned.





“Our projection is that if the rain pattern continues in the same way, we expect to move to 12 hours of power [supply],” he said.





“But that does not translate only in hydro power generation; we are talking of other sources of power such as renewable energy. These will help us to move from the current hours of power supply to better hours. We are targeting to move from three hours to seven hours and, [consequently], 12 hours.”