WE WILL HOLD INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS THIS YEAR – GARRY NKOMO

WE WILL HOLD INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS THIS YEAR – GARRY



UPND chairman for Elections Hon Garry Nkombo has confirmed to the media that the Party will this year start holding Party elections from the lower structures to upper structures.





This is in order to show the country that the rulling party respects the constitution of the country which stipulates that each Political Party before holding the General Elections, should hold its general assembly. The budget for this Election has already been outlined and the date will be announced in due course!





Members of the Party should remain calm and wait for the dates to be announced.



ODF