WE WILL INTRODUCE A 2022 BUDGET PERFORMANCE TRACKING SYSTEM FOR MINISTRIES AND STATUTORY AGENCIES – NKULUKUSA

Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has affirmed that the 2022 budget came into effect on 1 January, 2022. This is the first national budget under the new dawn administration.

Mr Nkulukusa has called on Controlling Officers to ensure that deliberate measures are taken to sensitize all personnel under their charge with the Government’s reform programs as embedded in the 2022 National Budget.

He reiterated that on the basis of budgeted programs which Ministries and Agencies have scheduled for implementation this year, there was need to ensure that relevant orientation and capacity refinement arrangements are made so as to achieve substantial success in the implementation of the 2022 National Budget.

The Secretary to the Treasury added that the Ministry of Finance and National Planning will introduce “performance tracking dashboards” for each ministry and spending agency as a way of promoting adherence to implementation of budgeted programs.

Further, he said it will be necessary for all public sector officials to ensure that all procurement guidelines are complied with so that, commencing this year, the size of the Auditor General’s report and the prevalence of failure to comply with regulations, starts to reduce significantly.

Mr Nkulukusa also observed that the recorded reduction in average inflation from 19.3% in November to 16.4% in December, 2021, is remarkable and a positive step towards the planned single digit inflation target for 2022.