By Daily Star Reporter

Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba has congratulated the ruling UPND for wining all the three local government byelections held yesterday Thursday April 14, 2022.

Kalaba said his party did what it has done.

“We would like to congratulate the UPND for winning the Mayoral election in Mongu and the two ward by elections in Monze(Katimba ward) and Luwingu(Lukutu ward). As for our party, we did what we could have done. For now we have picked lessons in Luwingu as well as Monze. The future remains bright because our resolve is unshaken,” said Kalaba.

” We will not be defined by our coming out second in Monze or fourth in Luwingu. We will be propelled by the hope that Zambians across this country have placed on us. Our mobilization continues as we pick ourselves up. Thank you to all of you from our party who left their homes to push the interests of Zambia. And thanks to you who contributed in one way or the other to make our participation possible.”